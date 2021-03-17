Showers and thunderstorms will return overnight and rain will be moderate to heavy at times. Eventually we will see rain and even some snow through our Thursday.
THE SECOND ROUND
The next round of thunderstorms is likely to develop in the late afternoon across southern Missouri and move in through the evening. We will need to watch for an isolated strong storm or two near the Lake of the Ozarks. But, the overall severe threat will be low and focused over the Springfield area.
Rain in the evening into the overnight hours will have the potential to be moderate to heavy at times. Small hail will still be possible, but the severe threat looks very low for the KOMU 8 viewing area.
Showers and thunderstorms will become just showers overnight and Thursday. Rain will become much lighter in the process as colder air starts to filter in from the north. Snow will start to mix into the rain near Kansas City around midnight.
THURSDAY RAIN & SNOW
Rain will continue through Thursday, but the forecast will become even more interesting with the introduction of snow chances.
A rain/snow mix over the Kansas City area will have the potential to produce a couple of inches of snow in western Missouri, resulting in accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces along with reduced visibility.
As the rain and snow mix pushes east into central Missouri it will move into slightly warmer air. This will allow for the predominant precipitation type to be rain, with snowflakes mixed in for the morning and midday hours. A light dusting is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces in central Missouri.
This rain and snow mix is expected to be a nuisance, but not cause significant travel problems.
The wintry mix will transition back to light rain on Thursday afternoon and rain will come to an end Thursday evening.
In addition to the rain, it will be windy! Winds are expected to be sustained out of the north at 20-25 mph with gusts around 35 mph.
STORM MODE INDEX
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index will be remain at a 2 (0 to 5 scale) for Wednesday night. This means there could be issues and you’ll want to stay updated.
The severe weather threat for Wednesday night remains very low, with only small hail possible as thunderstorms move through the region.
The reason the Storm Mode Index is at a 2 is because of the threat for flooding. Localized flooding was reported this morning and additional rainfall in the amount of 1-2" is likely between now and Thursday Night.
The soil is already very saturated along with winter vegetation still a predominant feature. This leads to more pooling, puddling, and flooding.
The Missouri River at Jefferson City is expected to reach MODERATE FLOOD STAGE this weekend. Cresting around 28.3'Here's a look at some of the impacts associated with those water levels. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/tSqaqMo742— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 17, 2021
LOOKING AHEAD
Sunshine will return on Friday with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s on Saturday and to the 60s on Sunday. Get outside and enjoy it!
Rain chances will return for early next week with seasonal temperatures.