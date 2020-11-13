Happy Friday! While it is Friday the 13th, Mid-MO's weather doesn't look very spooky. You'll probably still want a jacket outdoors this afternoon as temperatures are only expected to warm into the upper 40s. A high pressure system is dominating our weather today, funneling in northerly winds and providing sunny skies.
You'll still need the jacket if you're heading out the door later today as temperatures aren't expected to warm very much. Highs in the upper 40s with lots of sunshine are on tap for Friday the 13th. pic.twitter.com/Q2cl6Jnqgt— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) November 13, 2020
Tomorrow morning: moderate showers
A warm front is expected to lift over Missouri around 3 AM tomorrow morning, which will only allow temperature to get down to the upper 30s. From there, temperatures and moisture content will increase through the day as winds from the south will provide a tropical-like feel in the air. When it's not raining, it will feel pretty humid outside. The best chance for morning rain lies south of I-70, but it is possible for everyone to see a shower or two tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow midday: dry with some sun
If you have any errands to run or yard work to do, lunchtime tomorrow may be the time to sneak it in. Only a few sprinkles are possible in the late morning and early afternoon. We could even see a few peeks of sunshine, but the sun's shortwave radiation could help provide energy for the storms that are expected in the evening.
Rain is likely through Saturday, and it will NOT be a washout. There will be plenty of dry time, but winds will be very gusty through the day, especially tomorrow evening. I'll have the latest on what to expect today on @KOMUnews at Noon and tomorrow at 6 and 8:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/PidbbH9WhU— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) November 13, 2020
Tomorrow evening: strong storms
Right around sunrise tomorrow, yet another cold front is expected to move across Mid-MO. The collision of warm, moist air and the cool, dry air behind this front will help ignite storms across the state. I really think that these storms will mimic the ones we saw this past Tuesday. Heavy downpours and strong wind gusts are likely as this line of storms moves into your area. The gusts could be between 40-60 MPH, nearing severe criteria. Depending on how much these storms can muster together, some of us (most likely south of HWY 50) could see small hail, as well.
Windy Sunday + a look ahead
Those winds are expected to stick around with us through the end of the weekend. They will help keep us close to our average high temperature of 55°F. Fall-like temperatures will stick with us through the beginning of next week, before another warm-up is likely heading into next weekend.