Well above average warmth has continued this weekend, with temperatures once again reaching into the middle 80s. But as we head into later tonight, we'll begin to see our patterns make a sharp change.
REST OF THE WEEKEND
mid-Missouri will see rain enter the forecast tonight, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected. There's an ever so slight risk of severe weather in the extreme western section of our viewing area, which is why we'll be at a storm mode index of 1 for the remainder of the night.
Rain and a few rumbles of thunder are possible throughout the night across Mid-MO. This rain will likely continue through tomorrow afternoon, though the risk of strong storms will have passed by then.
Sunday night into Monday morning some showers are possible along and south of Hwy 54, as a cold front arrives and sets the stage for cooler temperatures this week.
THE WEEK AHEAD
The week ahead looks quiet for April standards as sunshine takes over through the week. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s and low temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The next chance for rain is not until late week.