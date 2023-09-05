Webstory Image.png

We've seen a mixture of sunshine and clouds most of this afternoon. This will lead to added instability and give a source of energy for storms this evening. 

Expect storms to move in from the northwest in the evening and move southeast throughout Mid-MO into the overnight hours.

This will not be a widespread rain event and some may even remain completely dry. However, some storms may become strong to severe with the main threat being strong winds. 

This rain comes along with a cold front. This cold front will move through overnight and bring cooler temperatures for the reminder of the week. Temperatures will be almost ten degrees cooler tomorrow.

These cooler temperatures will continue throughout the rest of this week.

