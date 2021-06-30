The stormy pattern still exists, but signs of drier and sunnier weather are ahead. Flash flooding and road closures are still possible through Thursday evening.
Another day, another round of flash #flood watches, in effect until Thursday morningParts of central Missouri could received another 1-2" of rain today. Water could quickly cover roads due to saturated grounds/creekshttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/6U85QDjHsB— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) June 30, 2021
Please do not attempt to drive through any flooded roads. due to water over roads recently, rural roads could be compromised leading to road failure -there may no longer be road surface under the water.
UPCOMING WEEKEND
Conditions will finally turn drier by the weekend! A cold front is expected to move through the state Thursday which will push the rain and humidity far south.
On what would typically be a weekend of full sun, no clouds or humidity thanks to a Canadian Plains air mass in the region, conditions will be slightly humid with a mix of clouds and sun due to the amount of evaporation taking place in central Missouri. Expect foggy mornings too!
July 4th will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s. the next round of rain will hold off until the middle of next week.