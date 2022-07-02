Today
Rain and storms make their way across mid-Missouri this morning and begin to clear up in the afternoon. Mostly concentrated south of I-70, the system brings widespread rain. We'll have a break from rain in the evening, but overnight you might hear a few rumbles of thunder from some isolated storms.
Tomorrow
With a high of 88, we'll see sun and the occasional isolated thunderstorm as the remnants of the system leave us. After Sunday, the real heat-up begins.
4th of July
Our Independence Day celebration will be hot and humid, but mainly dry and sunny. Heating up to 94 puts heat indices in the 105-108 range. Make sure to take breaks inside as you celebrate that day! By nighttime, it will start to cool down into the 80s.
Next week
Temperatures stay hot with heat indices in triple digits for the entirety of next week. Small chances of rain each day are due to possible pop-up storms synonymous with summer.