In central Missouri we often get two distinct severe weather seasons. The first one is the typical "tornado season" from March into June, but we also see a "second severe season" in October and November. Tonight is a reminder that we do in fact see severe weather this late in the year.
DRY FOR SUNDAY
During the day on Sunday, expect to be dry, warm, and breezy. With the exception of a few isolated showers in the north, Sunday is looking to be dry with a partly cloudy sky. It will also be quite warm with temperatures in the middle 80s. Winds will also pick up with gusts approaching 25mph.
SEVERE CHANCE MONDAY MORNING
Chances for thunderstorms will quickly ramp up after dark Sunday night and continue through the morning hours on Monday.
With these chances of thunderstorms a few may be strong to severe. We are in a Storm Mode Level 2 which means there could be a few issues so you're going to want to pay attention. With any storm that moves through we could see wind gusts up to 60mph, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Hail chances are not widespread but maybe a few pieces of small hail is possible. The tornado threat is also on the low end, but there is the potential for a few brief spin-ups within these storms.
As for timing. The main threat of these stronger storms will be between 4 - 9am on Monday morning. This is an unusual time for severe weather, but severe weather can happen at any time of day!
After 9 we might see a decrease in thunderstorm coverage, but there is a low chance of more storms firing east of Hwy 63 around 12pm. IF, and that is a big IF, we see these storms they could be severe. The greatest chance of this is east of Mid-MO closer to St. Louis or Illinois, but we absolutely can not rule out that chance! So stay tuned to KOMU for continuous updates.
Storm chances decrease after noon, but clouds will remain around the area the rest of the afternoon.
IMPORTANT: Have multiple ways of receiving warnings! Particularly as these storms might move through as you are sleeping! Weather radios are a great tool to have, your phone will go off if you are under a warning, and of course the KOMU First Alert App will also alert you to a warning.
RAIN CHANCES CONTINUE THROUGH THE WEEK
We might see a lull in thunderstorm chances on Tuesday. However, storms return to the forecast on Wednesday as another cold front will slide through the area. This front will stall near our area, providing chances for showers through Friday before finally moving out. It will not rain all day Wednesday-Friday, in fact I think we see quite a bit of dry time through that period.
Through the whole week we could see rain amounts of up to 2-4" with some places receiving higher amounts. Luckily this rain is expected to be over a week-long stretch so widespread flooding is not expected. However, we could see localized flooding particularly if a heavy storm moves over an area slowly enough.
TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE WEEK
After today's high of 85, we crash down nearly 20° into tomorrow due to the cold front and its associated thunderstorms. We jump back up into the upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, gradually cooling by the weekend. Next weekend might see temperatures below average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.