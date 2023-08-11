Friday evening will continue to see an increase in cloud cover leading to rain chances overnight. Some storms could become strong to severe.
The first alert weather team will be in a Storm Mode Index of 2 for Friday night and early on Saturday morning.
The main threats for these overnight storms will be damaging winds and and hail. A few spin-up tornadoes are not completely out of the question, but the threat is lower. Be sure you have a way to get weather alerts overnight in the event of severe weather.
The timing of this storm will be late evening into the early morning hours on Saturday. Not everyone will see rain, let alone strong storms.
Once showers clear, there will be an increase in sunshine throughout the remainder of the day. As highs reach the upper 80s with more humid conditions.
There is yet another chance for rain on Sunday. There will be an increasing chance for rain through the day on Sunday, with another chance for some strong storms overnight into early on Monday. This will be a system we will continue to watch, and continue to keep you updated.
Starting next week, temperatures will be cooler along with lower humidity levels.