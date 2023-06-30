The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team expects there will be another chance of storms later this evening as we hold onto heat from today.
There's a similar set-up today to Thursday morning's storms, but storms are likely going to remain closer to the Iowa side of the Missouri-Iowa border than Thursday's storms. If storms dip further south, strong wind gusts will be the main area of concern.
Any storms this evening could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team will be in Storm Mode 2, because there could be some issues and you'll want to stay updated.
The Weekend
A cold front is expected to arrive on Saturday bringing a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms and slightly cooler air.
Saturday will feature passing showers and storms, mainly in the morning and then again in the evening. The day will not be a washout, but we'll need to watch the radar at times. A few storms could become strong to severe, so we'll bring back a Storm Mode 2 for tomorrow.
Temperatures drop a little more on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms, severe weather is not expected.
Next Week
Temperatures are expected to warm back to the 90s as we push closer to the 4th of July on Tuesday. Rain chances return in the latter half of the week which puts us on a cooler trend towards the middle 80s to end the week.