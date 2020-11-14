The KOMU 8 Weather Team is in a Storm Mode Index 2 (on a 0-5 scale) for Saturday evening. This means there could be a few issues and severe storms, so you'll want to stay updated with us through the day.
Saturday morning: a few more showers
You may have woken up to some thunder this morning, as heavy downpours fell across parts of central MO. Showers will continue through the early morning hours, but the late morning and early afternoon are expected to stay mostly dry. It will be windy at times, with gusts up to 35 MPH possible through the day, and we could even see some sun, as well. Expect dry time between 9am and 4pm, with the exception of maybe a few sprinkles or short rain showers.
Saturday evening: strong to severe storms
I really think that these storms tonight will mimic the ones we saw this past Tuesday. However, they could be even stronger based on the fact that some sunshine is expected to peek through clouds during the midday hours. The problem that these storms can find is lack of moisture. The rain this morning is taking a lot of moisture away from the storms expected this evening. Either way, WIND will be the biggest threat, as we could see wind gusts up to 70 MPH as this storm system moves into Mid-MO, and I cannot rule out the possibility for a spin-up tornado or two to form. This threat will mainly stay SOUTH of I-70. Stay tuned with us this evening as we watch this approach the state.
Saturday night & Sunday: WINDY
The culprit behind the rain today is a cold front that is set to pass over us after sunset tonight. We'll see a warm, moist air mass collide with a cool, dry air mass behind the front, which will create thunderstorms aloft. Through Sunday, we will see the aftermath of these storms in the form of cooler temperatures and windy conditions. Through tomorrow, winds could gust up to 40 MPH, so some parts of Mid-MO are under a High Wind Advisory from 12 AM - 3 PM tomorrow.
A look ahead
The coming week looks a little like a rollercoaster, as temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 50s before getting up to the upper 60s by Thursday. A few more rain chances exist for next weekend that we will be watching for this week.