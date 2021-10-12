A warm front and a cold front will pass through on Wednesday.
The warm front will produce morning showers and thunderstorms. These are not expected to be severe, but may include lightning and heavy downpours.
A break with some dry time is expected mid-late morning before the next round arrives. Winds will gust near 35 mph throughout the day.
Between Noon and 6pm we expect a cold front to push the next round of thunderstorms through. These storms may tap into enough energy to produce damaging winds. Enough spin may exist to conjure a tornado, too.
The overall threat is low, but cannot be ruled out. We are in a Storm Mode 1 on our 0 to 5 scale. Please have a way to get alerts, such as the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
0.25 to 1" is likely on Wednesday, with locally higher amounts where storms are heaviest.
ENDING THE WEEK
Thursday and Friday will likely have passing showers for much of central Missouri with temperatures largely in the 60s on Thursday and 50s on Friday.
Rain should push out on Friday afternoon and leave us clearing Friday evening. Winds on Friday may gust up to 25 mph. These clearer skies will allow for the coldest temperatures since May, with lows near 40º.
Additional accumulation amounts on Thursday and Friday are expected to be near half-an-inch.
The weekend will consist of abundant sunshine, a bit of a breeze on Saturday, and temperatures ranging from the 40s to 60s. Welcome to fall!
Our next chance for rain is unknown... lots of dry time ahead.