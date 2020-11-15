Most of Mid-MO is under a High Wind Advisory until 3pm today due to possible wind gusts up to 50 MPH. Like I said before, watch for cross-winds on the roads and secure any outdoor objects. Winds will weaken considerably by sunset. pic.twitter.com/4301TMrvXj— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) November 15, 2020
WINDY Sunday
The weather story for today: WIND. Westerly winds can gust up to 50 MPH through the morning, and they are expected to weaken as we near sunset tonight due to the system from last night moving further east through the day. Temperatures will be cooler this afternoon, only reaching the lower 50s.
The storms last night
Strong storms made their way across Mid-MO last night, and as expected, the severe threat stayed south of I-70. Areas near the Lake of the Ozarks and Rolla saw structural damage from wind gusts exceeding 60 MPH. Also, the bulk of the rain stayed to our southeast--most of us saw less than a half an inch throughout all of yesterday, when Rolla recorded over 2" of rain by midnight.
Last night's storms were associated with an occluded low, which is where we see a warm, moist air mass overtaken by a cool, dry air mass. The low has a very low central pressure, and the pressure gradient across the Midwest and Great Plains is very large, as a result. This will cause windy conditions across the state today, and it may also provoke your joints to feel a little tight at times.
A calm upcoming week
You can expect another week with mostly above average temperatures. A high pressure system is set to bring us calm, clear weather throughout the coming week, but temperatures are expected to fluctuate a bit. A weak and dry cold front will pass through central MO on Tuesday, dropping our temperatures back down to the middle 50s before a weak and dry warm front will lift over Mid-MO on Wednesday. Temperatures into the end of the week will near 70.
A few rain chances want to pop up along a quasi-stationary front next weekend, but confidence is low on location and timing at this point. We will be monitoring this system all week.