Temperatures warmed into the middle 90s this afternoon. The warm air will continue over the next few days, but a slight dip to the lower 90s is expected for the middle of the week.
Today's high temperature was only 3° shy of the record high! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/ncmazKqoOS— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 14, 2021
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will start in the middle 60s with afternoon highs warming into the lower 90s. Humidity will remain very low, so the heat index won’t be much of a factor.
THE REST OF THE WEEK
Humidity will remain very low for Wednesday, but values will start to increase as we head towards Friday.
Temperatures will remain near 90° on Wednesday, but we will soar once again for Thursday and Friday with highs reaching the middle 90s. Once humidity is factored in we could be looking at heat index values near the triple digits.
LOOKING AHEAD
The weather pattern will be more active as we head into the weekend with chances of showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast.
If you’re looking for cooler weather, temperatures are favored to be average to below average for the middle of next week. As always this can shift, but the trend is cooler. Stay tuned!