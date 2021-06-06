May was a cool end to spring and now summer is here in full effect to begin June. We're talking about pop-up thunderstorms and increasing temperatures and humidity for the week ahead.
It is warm this morning! Temps are still in the 70s over parts of eastern Missouri. Feeling muggy too!More pop-up storms possible this afternoon. Highs in the 80shttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Scju3Vc97F— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) June 7, 2021
This will be a common theme this week - warm mornings, humid afternoons and "pop-up" storms!
THUNDERSTORM CHANCES
We have southerly flow giving us a direct line to abundant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. We don't have too many systems moving through to give us distinct lift or convection, however. Because of this, nothing widespread or well defined will be moving through this week.
Each afternoon through at least Wednesday, in the heat of the day, we'll have just enough convection to produce pop-up showers and thunderstorms. We do not expect severe weather as these will be general thunderstorms.
The mornings may feature a spare shower or thunderstorm but the best chance for most of central Missouri will be in the afternoon and evening hours.
Tuesday has a slightly better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as an upper-level low pressure system moves through the Bootheel.
Expect mostly dry time this week but there is reason to have rain gear handy with passing, short-lived showers and thunderstorms.
The overall weak system we'll be sitting under this week will push east later in the week and we'll likely be completely dry Thursday and Friday, though a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out quite yet.
HEATING UP
Temperatures will start this week very seasonally with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Low temperatures will remain above average and continue to be so looking into the rest of this week.
By Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s and may even hit the 90º mark.
As our rain chances die down later in the week and the sun shines even more, and a southerly breeze allows for more heat to come in, temperatures will rise but so may humidity.
Warmer temperatures hold more moisture. This may allow daytime dew points to reach the lower to middle 70s. This would mean excessive humidity, pushing heat indices near 100º. We'll keep you updated on this humidity forecast throughout the week.
LOOKING AHEAD
Beyond the big warm-up this week we expect heat to settle and the middle of June look slightly more seasonal with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the middle 60s for the middle week of June.