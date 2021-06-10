The heat is on and this will be our first real taste of summer hear & humidity.
Starting Thursday afternoon, temps will be on the rise with highs at 90 degrees for the first time this year. Heat index values will be around 95 degrees. We will be rain-free today.
Friday will be even warmer! Quickly, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s, around 90 to 93 degrees and heat index values will range from 95 to 100 degrees. The lack of a breeze will create 'sweltry' conditions.
STORMS FRIDAY AFTERNOON - EVENING?
There is a chance we could see storms Friday evening, but right now the latest trends are that a line of storms will stay to our west, mainly in the Kansas City area.
These storms will originate out from the Dakotas and Nebraska late Thursday night, drifting into the Omaha region Friday morning.
By Friday afternoon/early evening, this band of storms is expected to continue to drift southeastward using the high heat and humidity to fuel storm development. The expected track on these storms will be along the Missouri/Kansas border, toward Tulsa and Springfield by Friday night.
The timing on this round of storms will vary. Computer models DO NOT handle these squall lines very well, but expect any chance for storms Friday to be in the afternoon or early evening over western Missouri. The severity of these storms depends on the time of day - later in the day, stronger storms.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a 'marginal risk' for severe storms Friday between Omaha and Kansas City for the potential of damaging winds. This is outside of the KOMU 8 viewing area.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Conditions are expected to be slightly cooler and somewhat less humid too. Expect lots of sunshine and dry weather with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.