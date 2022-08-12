Extra clouds are filling up the sky this morning and there is a short-term heat wave this weekend.
Clouds are drifting in from Iowa and Illinois this morning which is not the typical direction for weather, but happens during the summer months. This is leading to morning temps already in the 70s, but should keep afternoon temps in the middle to upper 80s which is cooler than yesterday.
Rain may be possible over eastern Missouri this afternoon, but will be limited to areas very close to nearby the Mississippi River, nearly 100 miles east of Columbia.
This evening will become very pleasant with mostly clear skies and temps in the upper 60s overnight. Viewing conditions for the Perseid Meteor Shower should be fair with some passing clouds overnight.
This weekend will be very warm again, but the heat will be short-lived lasting for just Saturday and Sunday. The humidity in the air will also be back, but will not be as heavy as experienced last weekend as dew points will only reach the upper 60s this weekend...Contrast this to last weekend when this number was in the lower 70s.
Heat indices will still reach the upper 90s during the weekend hours, especially during the afternoons from 11am until 5pm and could remain somewhat muggy into the evenings. Overnight temps will only reach the lower 70s.
Rain is finally back in the forecast and will be part of a cold front that begins moving through the region Monday and Tuesday with dramatic effect on temperature for next week.
The best days for rain will be Monday and Tuesday, the rest of the week look dry until the following weekend. Temperatures next week will mainly be in the lower to middle 80s which is a few degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.