Saturday
The morning will start off mostly sunny in the middle 60s and will feel pretty humid. We will warm up to around 89 degrees, and cloud cover will increase throughout the day. More clouds popping up in the earlier part of the day might slow down our warming, leaving some of us with a high in the mid-80s tomorrow instead of nearing 90.
Isolated showers are possible Saturday evening in NW Missouri, and the rest of the system moves across Northern Missouri Sunday morning, allowing us to pick up some possible rainfall this weekend. It won't be a washout by any means, more like some light rain and few rumbles of thunder as you head to bed Saturday night.
Sunday and the week ahead
Sunday morning starts off warm and kicks off our week of heat. A few clouds will be left from the overnight rain chances, leaving the day mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 90s start on Sunday and continue until Wednesday.
Monday in particular is a day to watch for some record breaking heat. The previous record is 94 degrees from 2000, which matches our current forecast. The week is trending on the hotter side, so I think it's possible that we break that record by a degree or two.
A cold front coming through the area on Wednesday looks like it will bring us some relief from these hot temperatures, pushing us back down into the 80s by next weekend.