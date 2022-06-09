A few passing showers and thunderstorms are expected through the overnight hours, but the heaviest of the activity will stay to the south and west of the KOMU 8 viewing area
FRIDAY FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 60s and highs will warm to the upper 70s. A mix of sunshine and cloud cover is expected through the day, when it’s cloudy there will be passing chances of showers and thunderstorms.
LOOKING AHEAD
Saturday will be a seasonal day with high temperatures in the lower 80s, but much warmer and more humid air will arrive on Sunday with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s.
Heading into next week highs are expected to warm to the lower to middle 90s with heat index values near 100°