Temperatures this Labor Day will remain in the 80s until past sunset. Some have a chance for a stray shower as rain tries to push in this evening, but many will stay completely dry.
There are more chances for rain throughout this week! Any rain chances will be fairly isolated and some may not see any rain throughout this week.
Our next chance for rain, besides this evening, will be Tuesday late morning. A few isolated showers will move through in the late morning and early afternoon hours before we begin to see more sunshine.
You can still expect highs to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s across Mid-MO tomorrow afternoon with feels like temps in the middle to upper 90s. Regardless of seeing rain, all will be humid.
A cold front will move in on Wednesday morning and will cool temps to near or below average for the rest of the week.