This week featured a brief taste of cool fall weather this week, summer will make a comeback into the weekend with temperatures well-above average. However, humidity will be on the low side, and sunshine will prevail until next week.
A WARM, DRY, BREEZY WEEKEND
Hope you kept your pools open, because this weekend is perfect pool weather! Temperatures will be on the quite warm side with highs in the middle 90s each day.
The good news with these temperatures is humidity is expected to remain low. So this heat will be a dry heat with little in the way of any heat index values.
While there will be abundant sunshine, the skies will take on of hazy look as smoke from the many wildfires over the western US makes its way eastward towards central MO. This smoke will stay in the atmosphere, so no air quality issues are expected for most people.
This weekend will also be quite breezy, which is a main factor in why we are expected to be so warm. Winds will be between 10-15mph with gusts into the 25-30mph range, enough to blow paper and hair around.
CHANGES INTO NEXT WEEK
The heat will not stick around for long, as we are expecting our next cold front to move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will be our next best chance of rain and thunderstorms. Wednesday will see the temperatures drop to around average, then slowly warm into the upper 80s by next weekend.