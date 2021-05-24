Sunday's high reached 87 degrees and it felt every bit of it too! Also, the UV index was at a 10 yesterday and is expected to reach a 10 again on Monday. This means you can get a sunburn within 30 minutes of sun exposure from 10:00am to 4:00pm.
Monday will be another on of these warm, humid days with passing clouds just heavy enough to bring a small afternoon rain chance. Highs Monday will reach the middle 80s.
MID WEEK STORMS BRING MORE RAIN
The pattern becomes unsettled again from Tuesday through Thursday. The jet stream will be more overhead too which increases the rain chances. Frontal boundaries nearby on Tuesday and Thursday will also increase the rain chance.
Heavy downpours and lightning could be possible in these passing waves of storms, but severe weather is not likely Tuesday and Wednesday. With a cold front passage expected Thursday evening, severe weather ingredients will be overhead and we will monitor for any changes Thursday evening.
MEMORIAL WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Conditions do appear to be drier this upcoming weekend as a high pressure system rolls over Wisconsin and Michigan. Its influence should be just strong enough to bring rain-free conditions Saturday through Monday and temperatures should be cooler with highs in the upper 70s, as opposed to the summer-like 80s we have had recently.