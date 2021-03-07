Another spring-like day is upon us to end the weekend, but it will also bring us breezy & dry conditions. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from Noon to 6 PM today for areas west of HWY 63 due to wind gusts up to 35 MPH possible near Kansas City. Please refrain from open burning today.
I should also warn people with sensitive allergies that this type of weather is perfect for pollen to move around the air, so allergy season could try to make an early appearance this year.
Otherwise, today's afternoon temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s. Clouds will pass by, but we should have a good amount of sunshine this morning and evening before the sun sets.
UNSETTLED MID-WEEK PATTERN
I encourage you to enjoy the warm, albeit breezy, conditions over the next few days because we are expected to enter a rather unsettled weather pattern by mid-week. A warm front has lifted over us, but a cold front looks to follow behind it VERY slowly. Due to such slow movement, the cold front is expected to become a stationary front and stall across parts of the Midwest.
Right now, models suggest the front could stall across southern Missouri by the end of the week. This would create many opportunities for rain in central Missouri through next weekend. Keep in mind that this could change, and if it does, rainfall totals in each location would change, as well.
There are chances for thunderstorms, primarily on Thursday, that could provide some sort of severe weather. This threat is low at this time, so please keep updated throughout the week for any changes. Right now, the biggest concern is flooding, depending where the stationary front will set up. I don't expect rain to occur continuously Wednesday through Sunday, but on and off showers could carry heavy downpours.
Once the front finally passes over Mid-MO, temperatures will cool to slightly below average temperatures next weekend, as we enter into Daylight Savings Time at 2:00 AM next Sunday.