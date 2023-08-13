It was a rainy Sunday across central Missouri with showers and thunderstorms across much of the region. We continue to watch for a few strong to severe storms overnight, but the bulk of the severe threat will be across southern Missouri.
We’ll need to watch for areas along and south of Highway 50.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the middle 60s with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. Highs will warm to the middle to upper 70s.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures will remain cool at the start of the week, but 80s are expected to return on Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend and early next week.