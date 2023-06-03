Sunday will begin in the middle 60s and will quickly warm up to 90 degrees by the afternoon.
There are minimal chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Most of us won't get to see rain, but we will all be feeling its effects on the humidity. Be prepared for a muggy end to the weekend. Conditions dry overnight so we will start the new week off on a dry and sunny note.
Next Week
Monday and Tuesday continue the summer-time trend with mainly sunny conditions and highs near 90. By Wednesday, cloud cover begins to increase as minimal rain chances return.
Temperatures stay in the middle 80s before warming back up near 90 by the weekend.