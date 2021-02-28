Many of us saw rain and even heard some thunder last night. As expected, higher totals fell to the southern and eastern parts of Missouri. This was ahead of a cold front that will cool us down to more seasonal conditions as we end the month of February.
SUNDAY COOL DOWN
Mid-Missourians could wake up to patchy fog and even some lingering showers this morning, but what might feel the most interesting is the temperatures in the 50s. The cold front is expected to move across the center of the state during the late morning hours, so the high temperature will be met around 10 AM. Winds will pick up behind the front out of the northwest, cooling us down to the middle 40s by sunset.
A high pressure system will follow behind today's front, and these typically produce calm weather conditions. As a result, tomorrow, the first day of March, will be sunny & seasonal. The average high temperature for the first day of March in Columbia is 49°, and we're forecasting tomorrow's high at 51°.
MID-WEEK WARM UP
We'll be monitoring two different rain systems this week--one on Tuesday and one on Friday. Right now, models are suggesting that any precipitation would stay to our south, but there is a chance that the systems could clip parts of the KOMU 8 viewing area and provide early & mid-week rain. As confidence increases on the track of this system, we'll have greater details. We'll keep you updated.
The majority of the week looks dry with a few small temperature swings. Tuesday will be in the upper 40s, but we should be in the lower 60s just 2 days later.