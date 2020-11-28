Good evening! After several days of mild and calm November weather, things are set to change. Let's go through this change in detail, starting with tomorrow.
Sunday
After a calm night, Sunday morning temperatures will be sitting in the middle to upper 30s area-wide. We will also notice a lot of cloud cover as we begin the day, and this cloudiness will persist throughout the daytime hours.
Temperatures look to warm quickly into the upper 40s and lower 50s as a stout cold front approaches from the north. Ahead of the front, winds will be out of the southwest at around 5-10 mph -- a mild breeze. As the front passes through, however, winds will swing around to the north and quickly increase. By Sunday evening, wind gusts across mid-MO will reach 25-35 mph.
A stray sprinkle or shower cannot be ruled out, especially south of I-70. Most will remain dry as this front passes overhead.
The mercury will really begin to drop in earnest Sunday evening, with temperatures in the 30s. Gusty winds will help drive wind chills all the way down into the 20s after sunset.
Monday & Tuesday
It will be a frigid start to the workweek. Temperatures Monday morning will likely fall into the middle 20s, which - combined with winds gusting up to 30 mph - will feel more like the 10s. You'll want to take along the heavy winter coats if you're planning on heading out in the AM hours.
Highs won't be much warmer, with afternoon readings in the middle 30s.
Monday night into Tuesday morning, it's likely that we will see our coldest temperatures in 9 months. Our current forecast low is 19 degrees, and IF we do manage to drop that low, it'll be our first time below 20 degrees since February 21.
The Rest of the Week
The chilly weather pattern will remain with us into the rest of the 8-day forecast. One feature I'm keeping my eye on (in addition to the cooler temperatures) is a chunk of energy in the upper atmosphere that is set to arrive on Thursday. We are fairly certain that this piece of energy will be there, but exactly what it will do remains to be seen.
To demonstrate, two of the most used computer models - the European Model and the American Model - are shown.
The European Model gives us a light wintry mix on Thursday, whereas the American model leaves us mostly sunny and completely dry. Right now, I am strongly leaning towards the American Model as being correct. But meteorology is a very difficult science, and predicting the weather more than a couple days out remains extremely challenging.
Stay with us throughout the week as we know more!
Regardless of what happens Thursday and Friday, the cold weather does appear to be with us to stay for the foreseeable future.
Have a wonderful rest of your weekend!