Get ready for wind chills and cold conditions to end this milder week.
Friday has turned cold and the main feature - the wind. It has been a while since I have spoken about a wind chill...It's been SO WARM lately, so while this cold may come as a shock, it's actually normal to be at these 30 degree temps with 20 degree wind chills this time of year.
All of the snow from yesterday has melted from roads, so no issues with travel is expected this morning.
There will be lots of clouds during the morning, followed by increased sunshine by midday and this afternoon. Daytime highs will struggle to warm back in the lower to middle 30s this afternoon.
Winds will be breezy and cold out from the north at 10-15mph, but will begin to settle this evening due to high pressure building overhead.
Friday evening plans? Dress warmly!
The weekend will be sunnier and warmer. On Saturday, temps will begin cold in the lower 20s, rising back in the middle 40s by the afternoon. Clouds will return Sunday and temps will continue the climb, reaching the middle 50s thanks to breezy south winds.
Next week will begin warm and rainy with temps near 60 degrees. We think thunderstorms could also be possible on Monday as the air will have a "spring-like" feel which can often fuel stronger storms this time of year. This is also part of a cold front that will
There is another chance for rain around Wednesday-Thursday of next week and also will be part of a cold front that pushes temps down in the 30s/40s by next weekend.