We will continue to see lots of clouds today and temperatures will remain below-normal for this time of year. Rain chances do pick up today where locations south of I-70 may even see a few showers.

SUNSHINE RETURNS

Starting tomorrow morning it looks like clouds will begin to clear and a full day of sunshine appears likely! This is a good sign for those who are wanting slightly warmer temperatures too. Highs on both Wednesday and Thursday will reach the middle to upper 60s which is still cooler than normal.

TRACKING WEEKEND STORMS

The jet stream becomes more energetic over Missouri starting Friday and at times this weekend there will be showers and thunderstorms.

Friday does appear to have some dry-time, but passing waves of showers and thunderstorms can be expected on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures do also appear much warmer with highs in the 70s.

This storm system does have some question marks, markedly on when the system will exit the Midwest. There is a large amount of uncertainty on whether this system exits Monday of next week, or lingers until Wednesday. Regardless, it does appear temps will be warmer with highs in the 70s.

