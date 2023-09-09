Happy game day! Saturday follows suit with our fall-like temperatures as highs will be close to 80. It will be comfortable by game time as we stay in the 70s throughout the game. Overnight lows are cooler as it will stay in the middle 50s.
SUNDAY:
The last of the 80s. Sunday will be warmer but still comfortable due to low humidity. Those commuting in the morning could run into fog due to the cooler morning temperatures. However, by the late morning, fog will decrease, and temperatures will increase to a high of 83 with abundant sunshine. Sunday will be the last 80-degree day till at least next weekend.
A cold front will pass in the late evening, bringing increased rain chances. An isolated shower or two could happen before Monday morning.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Rain chances increase by Monday morning and last throughout the day. Scattered showers throughout the day, but we cannot rule out a rumble of thunder here and there. Highs will stay in the mid-70s, with overnight lows near 60.
The rest of the week will be cooler and fall-like as we will stay in the middle 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. It will be a sweatshirt in the morning and a t-shirt in the afternoon type days ahead.