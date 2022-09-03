After a wet Friday, the rest of Labor day weekend is looking to be sunny and mild
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Sunday will retain some slight chances for showers and storms, though overall any rain at all is unlikely. Similar to Saturday, mid-Missouri can expect mostly sunny skies with the occasional cloud.
The only notable difference will be temperatures - while we much warmer for Saturday, clocking in at nearly 90 degrees in Columbia, an advancing cold front (as evidenced by cooler temperatures to our northwest in the 24 hour temperature change map) will pass through overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning, cooling us down by a few degrees.
The colder air behind it will leave us with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
For Labor Day itself on Monday, we can expect the threat of rain to almost certainly be at zero, all while retaining the cooler temperatures of Sunday. All in all, it will be a very typical holiday, albeit with a slightly cooler high.
High dewpoints will be departing alongside rain chances, with humidity expected to be fairly lower through the rest of the weekend. However, the air will still be slightly saturated until the weekend wraps up on Tuesday, with dewpoints dipping below 60 by then.
AFTER THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND
Tuesday and beyond looks to continue the same pattern expected to take place this weekend, keeping temperatures slightly warmer, but still within the average, seasonal range of the middle 80s. Significant rain chances are unlikely to return until at least the latter part of next week.