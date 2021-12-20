Tuesday is the Winter Solstice - the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
The week will start off rather seasonal with temps in the middle 20s for lows and highs in the upper 40s for the first half of this week. Then, expect a big warm up...again.
Expect abundant sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. Then a warm front and subsequent cold front will move through Thursday, Friday, Saturday giving us passing cloud cover and roller coaster temperatures.
So far we've been on record watch each week of December. That trend continues this week. The record for Christmas Eve is 69º from 1955. Will we get there this year? Potentially. It will depend on the timing of a cold front as to how warm we get. Stay tuned. Most of central MO should reach the 60s.
We also expect this big warm-up to be driven by strong winds gusting 35-40 mph from the south on Friday.
Christmas Day, Saturday, is expected to be above average with highs in the middle 50s. It should be calmer on Christmas Day than Christmas Eve.
A seasonal to above average trend is expected to hold on through the remainder of 2021.