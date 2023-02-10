It's sunny. It's cold. But, it's Friday!
Clouds will be in the process of clearing this morning and will leave skies sunny for the afternoon.
Now don't be caught off guard. Temps will be cold today, but nothing "unseasonable" for February. It is still winter...We will be in the 20s/30s for the morning, reaching a high around 39 to 40 degrees this afternoon, turning cold tonight with lows in the upper 10s to lower 20s.
This weekend forecast looks great!
Lots of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with milder temperatures. We will be in the upper 40s tomorrow, reaching the upper 50s Sunday. Winds will be relatively calm over the weekend, too.
We will continue the mild trends even into next week, although there will be a series of passing cold fronts ultimately chipping away at the early spring warmth. These passing fronts will also lead to likely rain chances (maybe even thundershowers) on Tuesday and Thursday.
Temps will be in the 50s from Monday through Thursday. We could even reach the 60s Wednesday. Colder air will briefly set in around Friday before warming again over Mardi Gras weekend.