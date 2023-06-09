Friday morning starts off cool in the upper 50s before plenty of sunshine helps us warm up into the middle 80s this afternoon. It will be a dry end to the week, but that will change for the weekend.
The Weekend
Saturday starts out dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms move in during the afternoon. Expect rain to continue overnight, and you might be woken up by some rumbles of thunder.
Sunday continues the rainy trend with more thunderstorms expected throughout the day. Severe potential for the weekend's storms is low, so issues are not expected. Conditions finally start to dry out as we head towards Monday.
Next Week
The week ahead starts off in the middle 70s after a cooldown due to the rain. However, we will soon start a slow warm up, bringing us back to the middle 80s by Tuesday and back to 90 by Friday.