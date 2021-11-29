After a pleasant and quiet Thanksgiving weekend, we enter into the final week of November with warmer than normal weather pattern.
Thanks to a breezy south wind, temps will be rising again this afternoon in the upper 50s to lower 60s. winds could gust up to 25 mph.
Slight cooler conditions are expected Tuesday and there will be extra clouds at times, maybe even a few sprinkles even though the day will be mainly dry. Look for highs on Tuesday in the middle 50s.
The rest of the week will remain very mild and possibly near record highs on Thursday. Highs will be around the middle 60s from Wednesday through Friday. However, a drop in temps are expected this weekend.
Overall, the next 8 days appear very dry and we will have to wait until early to mid next week for more robust rainfall chances.