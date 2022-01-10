Temperatures are on a warming trend and we will see above average temperatures for the next several days.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start on a cool note with temperatures near 20°. Skies will be abundantly sunny through the day with highs reaching the lower 50s.
Expect wind chills to be a factor as winds gust up to 30 mph out of the southwest
THE REST OF THE WEEK
Temperatures are looking mild for the rest of the week! Wednesday and Thursday will feature a few clouds, but skies will still be mostly sunny as highs reach to near 50°.
An approaching cold front will bring cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures on Friday.
This front will bring our next chance of moisture too, but like many of the last systems it looks like moisture will be a struggle for central Missouri. At this point, it looks like a few spot rain showers are possible followed by a few flurries of we can overcome dry air.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will cool off for the weekend, but will be fairly seasonal. This trend looks to continue into early next week