Webstory Image.png

The last of the rain is moving through central Missouri and it will gradually come to an end through the late evening.

POP Next 12 Hours.png

WEDNESDAY FORECAST

It will be a chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the upper 30s under clear skies. If you put plants outside to soak up the rain it might not be a bad idea to bring them inside as very patchy frost can’t be ruled out.

Matt ADI Precipcast with Temps.png

Afternoon temperatures will warm into the lower 60s and winds will be much calmer through the day.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

CLOUDS RETURN

Wednesday’s sunshine will be the exception, not the rule for the rest of the week. Skies are expected to become cloudy through Thursday. Additional cloud cover is expected to continue through the weekend with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunshine Trend.png

A stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out on Friday or again on Saturday night, but no substantial rain chance is in the forecast through the weekend.

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

