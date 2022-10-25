The last of the rain is moving through central Missouri and it will gradually come to an end through the late evening.
WEDNESDAY FORECAST
It will be a chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the upper 30s under clear skies. If you put plants outside to soak up the rain it might not be a bad idea to bring them inside as very patchy frost can’t be ruled out.
Afternoon temperatures will warm into the lower 60s and winds will be much calmer through the day.
CLOUDS RETURN
Wednesday’s sunshine will be the exception, not the rule for the rest of the week. Skies are expected to become cloudy through Thursday. Additional cloud cover is expected to continue through the weekend with highs in the lower 60s.
A stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out on Friday or again on Saturday night, but no substantial rain chance is in the forecast through the weekend.