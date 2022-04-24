So far so good with moisture this spring. We've had rain roughly once or twice a week, and that will be the case again in the week ahead.
Sunday night will see rain over SE MO. This rain will push out by 3-4 a.m.
If it's not raining... it's dryyyyy pic.twitter.com/MhM4C3tNyi— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) April 25, 2022
Monday will be mostly sunny and slightly below average with temperatures only reaching near 60º in the afternoon.
High pressure will bring abundant sunshine to Missouri on Tuesday while temperatures hold similar to Monday's.
Wednesday will have more of a southerly flow and that will allow temperatures to warm to near 70º under mostly sunny skies and a light breeze.
By Thursday, a low pressure system which will develop over the western U.S. over the first half of the week will move in and bring clouds along with chances for rain.
This system is expected to stall and will provide chances for showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. Friday remains more unknown at this time in terms of when or how much rain we will see. Saturday has a better chance for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through and ushers an end to the late-week rainy pattern.
The first week of May is looking seasonal with multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms. Seasonal temperatures for early May includes highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower 50s.