Saturday
The weekend begins with a cooler, fall-like morning similar to what we have been experiencing this week. The day will start out sunny, but cloud cover will increase as the day progresses. With a high of 88, Saturday will be another hot and sunny day for Mid-Missouri.
Sunday
We will get a short break from hot and dry days as Sunday brings clouds and light rain starting late Saturday night and continuing through the morning hours. We will warm up to 74 degrees for the high and might be able to see some sunshine by the evening, so don't cancel any Sunday night plans just yet!
Next week
We enter a drier and sunnier pattern for the week ahead, pushing our temperatures back into the upper 80s by Wednesday with plenty of sunshine all week long.