A return of sunshine today will be nice for many. Easter weekend is coming up with rain chances.
Frost advisories were issued for all of central Missouri, so get ready to use your ice scraper this morning with temps in the 20s and 30s.
Get ready to break out your ice scrapers this morning! Hope you didn't put that away just yetTemps are in the 20s/30s this morning with lots of sunshine expected today! pic.twitter.com/hGUsSpFmAD— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) April 14, 2022
Breezy today with sunny skies will help temps reach 60 degrees this afternoon.
Clouds are forecast to return Friday and at times there will be rain over Easter weekend. There is a slight chance for rain Friday, otherwise just cloudy. Saturday appears mainly dry. Easter Sunday itself appears to be rainy for the entire day, but the rain will be light, not heavy.
Temperatures will remain relatively cool even into next week, but there may be signs of an overall pattern change where temps will be near, or above normal for the last days of April.