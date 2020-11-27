TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Thanksgiving Day was beautiful. Weather-wise, you cannot draw a day up better than yesterday. This weekend will be more of the same, just cooler!

Into the weekend

A passing cold front Friday morning will lead to a chilly breeze out from the north at around 10-15mph. This wind will create wind chills in the 30s to 40s during much of the day, but should settle by evening.

Abundant afternoon sunshine will lead to high temps reaching near 50s both Friday and Saturday.

Another cold front will follow and area of lower pressure Sunday, leading to cloudiness and a slight rain chance. This chance for rain will be mainly south of Columbia.

Not a bad weekend forecast, pretty typical for this time of year in Columbia.Highs in the 40s to lower 50s Friday-Sunday, frigid early next week...#mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/XCAJLpRA0f — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 27, 2020

Tracking weekend rain - Sunday

Here comes our next cold front just in time to mess up the end of the weekend...The chances for rain with this system are not high. In fact, most rain will stay south of Columbia.

A cold front will pass through Columbia in the afternoon Sunday leading to a few brief showers and a surge of colder air form the north.

Frigid December weather

Quite the system moves through the Midwest early next week. For our friends to the east, snow is forecast over the Ohio River Valley and could cause significant travel disruptions.

Here in Missouri, the air may be just too dry and far removed enough from that eastern winter system to provide snow. However, the cold and brisk conditions still set in.

Temps will be the main focus early next week, starting in the lower 20s Monday morning and in the 10s Tuesday morning. Any breeze outside will force a wind chills in the 10s.

Overall, next week appears dry for Missouri and should remain that way according to the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service.