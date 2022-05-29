Today
With a high of 89 and minimal cloud cover, heat indices for today are sitting in the 90s. Today will also feel humid and sticky. Wind gusts around 30 mph will create a strong breeze for today and tomorrow.
Memorial Day
The unofficial start of summer certainly got the message: it will be almost 90 degrees and sunny on Monday.
It is a great opportunity to get outside, but if you are planning on staying out in the sun, be cautious. The UV Index for the next few days are all on the higher end of the scale, so be sure to wear sunscreen and take precautions.
Next Week
Starting Tuesday morning we will start to see some rain chances that will culminate in some scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday. Temperatures will also drop into the middle to upper 70s for the latter part of next week.