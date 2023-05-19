After Friday's rain, we'll see drier conditions tonight, with rain ending in the late evening hours. Overnight lows hang around the upper 40s, creating a chilly start to the weekend.
The Weekend
A sunny sky returns Saturday, but high temperatures stay around the middle 70s to kick off the weekend. However, Sunday will be closer to 80 degrees by the afternoon, starting the warm up we're poised to see next week.
Next Week
The trend of sunny days and warming temperatures continues into next week, and by Tuesday we'll be back into the middle 80s. As we inch closer to Memorial Day weekend, temperatures push into the upper 80s with no lack of sunshine.