Today
Plenty of sunshine and warm weather is in store for Father's Day, allowing for a great day to celebrate the father figure in your life. Winds will be minimal today, with gusts of around 15 mph, giving us a slight breeze.
Tomorrow and the week ahead
We will gradually start warming up to 92 tomorrow, and by Tuesday we will be in the mid 90s again. Heat index wise, we're going back to triple digits for most of next week.
Wednesday and Thursday are the days to watch for rain chances, and will bring us some showers. It will dry up in time for next weekend, leaving us with a mainly sunny week.