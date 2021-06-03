Seasonal temperatures returned to mid-Missouri today and the warm air is going to continue to build over the next several days. We’ll have great weather to get outside, unless you have seasonal allergies.
Grass pollen remains the main allergen across the region. Tree Pollen and Mold are in the medium category. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/ZlG6Bb3fFt— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 3, 2021
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny skies are expected to kick off the day with morning temperatures in the lower 60s. A few clouds will develop in the afternoon, but we’ll stay mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will be another sunny day with a few clouds possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s and humidity will start to increase.
Sunday will feature much more cloud cover, still mixed with sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 80s for the afternoon and a few very isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon
Humidity will be on the increase over the next five days. It will feel sticky through the weekend, which is very typical for this time of the year. Uncomfortable levels of humidity will move in for early next week and that will coincide with the return of rain chances.
LOOKING AHEAD
Slow moving energy will move through the mid levels of our atmosphere early next week and that will bring chances of showers and thunderstorms.
These showers look to be reminiscent of what we normally see in the summertime, mostly dry morning conditions and afternoon pop up showers and thunderstorms. These should be scattered to widely scattered in coverage.
Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.