The bulk of the rain is done, but it’s going to stay Windy into early Wednesday morning as winds gust up to 40-45 mph.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Winds will be calming through the day and temperatures are going to largely vary across the region. Morning temperatures will start in the lower 40s, with highs warming to the upper 40s to mid 60s across central Missouri. Temperatures will be warmer closer to I-44 and cooler closer to I-35 (Near Kansas City).
Overall mostly sunny conditions can be expected through the day. If you’re headed west for the Chief’s victory parade it will be seasonally comfortable, but you’ll probably want a few layers.
LOOKING AHEAD
A passing system will bring rain that will transition to a little light snow on Thursday morning. Accumulation of up to a dusting will be possible for areas north of I-70. At this time, it is not expected to cause issues, but we’ll need to watch for the potential of a few localized pockets of freezing drizzle. If this occurs, it could create a few slick spots on elevated surfaces.
Temperatures will remain cool for Friday, but warm significantly for the weekend.