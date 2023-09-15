Good morning! We are starting off again with temperatures in the 50s with mostly clear skies. It will be another day with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A few showers move in this weekend but we are not looking at a washout day.
Sunny, Seasonal Friday
For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will climb into the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.
Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s with increasing clouds ahead of a cold front. No rain is expected overnight.
Spotty Showers Saturday
A cold front will move through Missouri on Saturday. This will bring shower chances throughout the day. Do I think everyone sees rain? No. Do I think it will be a washout day? No. Just keep an eye to the sky. A few storms are possible during the evening hours.
80s and spotty showers are possible next week. Stay tuned.
Fall officially begins next week, on Saturday, September 23 at 1:50 a.m.