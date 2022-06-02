Finally. Sunshine and comfortable weather.
Not too hot. Not too cold. Perfect. The next few days will feature some great outdoor weather as high pressure moves in.
Sunshine will gradually return today with some high clouds to our south. Thursday's highs will reach the middle 70s, cooling in the middle 50s overnight.
Friday will be even better, slightly warmer. Highs to close the week will reach 80 degrees, cooling again in the middle 50s Friday night.
There will be some weather 'disruptions' over the weekend concerning rain. Saturday appears mostly dry, but there will be some extra clouds as the day goes on which may lead to a rain chance starting in the afternoon.
These rain chances will become more likely as the weekend goes on with expected passing showers and storms on Sunday. Overall, temp trends this weekend will be right at normal for this time of year with highs near 80 degrees.
Next week looks WET. Every day maintains a minimum chance of 40% from Sunday through Thursday.