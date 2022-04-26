A very nice day is expected Tuesday and is a perfect day for outdoor activities during all hours. We do have more rain upcoming later this week.
We started off this morning with cold, sub-freezing temperatures across the region. Frost and even icy bird baths were reported in Boone county as temps fall anywhere from 29 to 34 degrees. The Columbia Regional Airport only fell to 37 degrees, reporting much warmer than majority of central Missouri.
Lots of sunshine today and the best day of the week! Temps will be in the 30s this morning, lower 60s this afternoon!Just keep a jacket with you as it may be cool out today https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/vhAMpBJGMo— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) April 26, 2022
Look for lots of sunshine today with cool, pleasant temperatures. Winds will be light too making today a great weather day. Highs on Tuesday afternoon will reach the lower 60s.
Wednesday also looks to be another sunny weather day, but slightly windier and warmer.
A rainy pattern will return to Missouri as early as Thursday and might continue well into next week. You can expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Sunday of this weekend appears to be mainly dry, but there are multiple chances for rain beginning into next week. In total, we may receive another 0.50" to 1.50" rainfall from now through April 30th. This would leave our total rainfall amounts for the month around 4.50" to 5.00" which is normal for April.
Temperatures will remain at, or below normal for this time of year for the next 5 to 8 days, but do appear slightly warmer with highs in the 70s next week.