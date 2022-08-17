Rain has exited the region for a few days which will bring sunshine back to the skies!
Skies are continuing to clear up this morning and as temperatures cool into the lower to middle 60s we could see some patchy fog until 8:30am.
Patchy #fog will be possible in the river valleys and some fog-prone regions of central Missouri until 8:30amVisibility could be low on roads near Tipton, Jefferson City and Hermann #mowx pic.twitter.com/lmirGdqaFh— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 17, 2022
There will be lots of sunshine today and for the remainder of the week as a high pressure system anchors over Iowa and northern Illinois. This will also continue the air out from the east and northeast - typically a cooler summer breeze.
Temperatures will remain very mild again for summer standards with highs only in the lower 80s Wednesday, rising into the middle 80s for Thursday and Friday.
Our next chance for rain will come over the weekend as our next cold front reaches Missouri. This front is likely to stall and linger for a few days leading to rain chances from Friday through Sunday.
Friday's rain will be mainly over northern Missouri if it were to happen. Saturday's rain will be scattered throughout the area and the day. Sunday's rain would be more isolated if it were to occur.
Another cold front will sweep the region Monday morning leading to quiet and continued mild weather for much of next week.