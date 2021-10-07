Cloudy and cool conditions were prevalent across central Missouri again today, but the system responsible for the cloud cover and showers is lifting away from the region. This means we can expect changes including a big warm for the weekend.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Friday will start with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s, but sunshine is expected to increase through the day with highs warming into the lower to middle 80s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
It’s a big weekend with Mizzou Homecoming, fall festivals and above average temperatures. In fact, we look to be nearly 15° above average in our highs and lows on Saturday and Sunday.
Mizzou homecoming festivities kick off on Friday night with house decs and temperatures will be warm in the middle 70s. The warm air will continue to build on Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s by late morning and highs are expected to reach the upper 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Winds will be breezy, gusting helping to boost temperatures to near record highs. The record high temperature for Saturday is 91° (1893).
Sunday will start in the upper 60s with highs in the upper 80s. A record is in Jeopardy for Sunday for the warmest low temperature. The record currently is 66° (1973).
A cold front will approach the region in the late afternoon bringing chances of rain late into the day continuing overnight.
LOOKING AHEAD
Showers and thunderstorms are looking likely on Monday as a cold front slowly moves through the region. We will need to watch for an isolated strong storm with this system.
Temperatures will return to the middle to upper 70s on Tuesday before another system brings showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.